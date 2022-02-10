Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of BK stock opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

