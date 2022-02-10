Veritable L.P. Sells 41 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,353 shares of company stock worth $13,578,071. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NOW stock opened at $613.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $593.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a PE ratio of 538.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.