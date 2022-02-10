Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

VTNR opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

