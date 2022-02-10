Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 96,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $490.58 million, a PE ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veru by 34.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veru by 25.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Veru by 581.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veru by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

