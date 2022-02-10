Vestor Capital LLC Buys 967 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.0% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,107,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.78. The stock had a trading volume of 112,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

