Vestor Capital LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $520.61. 44,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

