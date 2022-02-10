Vestor Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.71. 1,423,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,290,855. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.31.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
