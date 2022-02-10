Vestor Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.71. 1,423,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,290,855. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

