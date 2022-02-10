Vestor Capital LLC Sells 483 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,955,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,893.8% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,647,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,561,000 after buying an additional 225,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $456.59. 498,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,540. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.