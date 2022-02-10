ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

ViacomCBS has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ViacomCBS to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,249,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,339,341. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of ViacomCBS worth $473,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

