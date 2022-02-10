Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTXPF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,800 ($37.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.34) to GBX 2,150 ($29.07) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,663.67.

Shares of VTXPF opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Victrex has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

