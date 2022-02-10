Viking Global Investors LP Has $236.14 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 62.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,859,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $236,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,514,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $227,866,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $196,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,630,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 930.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $32,095,953.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $27,745,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,057,909 shares of company stock valued at $734,821,920. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

