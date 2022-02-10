Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Issues Earnings Results

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%.
Shares of VMEO stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 12,464,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,261. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vimeo stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.
