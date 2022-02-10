Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Position Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,961 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CLSA cut their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

