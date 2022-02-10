Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Issues Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

VIRT stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 8,680,571 shares of company stock valued at $261,297,511 over the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

