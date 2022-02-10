Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,416,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 142,869 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $761,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $228.90. 82,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,737,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.27. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

