Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,553 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Aegis lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of VSTO opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.