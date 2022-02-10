VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $51,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in VMware by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.32.

VMware stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.46. 70,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,097. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

