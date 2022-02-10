Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE VCRA remained flat at $$79.16 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,320,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.82 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $528,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 10.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 7,248.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 40,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

