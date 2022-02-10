Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,252 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $24,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.63 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $137.13 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

