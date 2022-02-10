Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 5,885 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $29,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $101.48 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average is $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.