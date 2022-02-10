Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,361 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $23,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 364.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

MetLife stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.