Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $47,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $188.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $155.39 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

