Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($218.39) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($166.67) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($188.51) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($218.39) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($224.14) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €163.36 ($187.77).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €132.35 ($152.13) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €136.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €144.85. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €102.60 ($117.93) and a 12 month high of €174.75 ($200.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

