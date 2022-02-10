Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.95) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.14) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.63) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.63) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.58 ($35.15).

WAC opened at €22.50 ($25.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 19.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €24.64 and its 200-day moving average is €25.69. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €16.15 ($18.56) and a one year high of €30.90 ($35.52).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

