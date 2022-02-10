Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $152.16. 42,428,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,978,281. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $276.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.35.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.81.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walt Disney stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $127,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.