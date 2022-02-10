Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $147.23, but opened at $157.81. Walt Disney shares last traded at $155.46, with a volume of 439,912 shares trading hands.

The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.48.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,242,020,000 after buying an additional 959,579 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $282.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

