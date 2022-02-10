Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.62 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $87.20 million and $2.62 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00207549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00027026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00405196 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

