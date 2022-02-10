Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €32.30 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($37.13) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.53) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.03) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.33) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.12 ($31.17).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €28.14 ($32.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €17.86 ($20.53) and a one year high of €30.20 ($34.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -33.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is €28.56 and its 200 day moving average is €25.93.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

