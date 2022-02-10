Warburg Research Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €85.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($97.70) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($98.85) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($87.36) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($74.71) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurubis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €82.57 ($94.91).
Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €99.16 ($113.98) on Monday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €62.20 ($71.49) and a 12-month high of €102.60 ($117.93). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of €90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €79.54.
Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.
