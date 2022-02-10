Warburg Research Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €10.20 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €10.20 ($11.72) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.34) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.07) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.64) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.03) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.08 ($11.58).

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at €9.95 ($11.44) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.10. Metro has a 1 year low of €9.40 ($10.80) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($14.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 million and a P/E ratio of -64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.