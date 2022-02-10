Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Shares of WTS stock traded down $10.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,815. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $113.44 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.