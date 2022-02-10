WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Achieves $312.17 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002211 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $312.17 million and $17.84 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.80 or 0.07106920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,722.03 or 1.00663681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006243 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

