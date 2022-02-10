Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 2,369 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 106,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 576,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

