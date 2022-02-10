Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $755,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

