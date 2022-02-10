Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 4,733 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $104.79 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

