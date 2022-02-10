Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.64.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $534.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.34. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

