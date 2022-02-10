Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X SuperDividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2,531.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,703 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $139,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.75.

