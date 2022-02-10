Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEBR. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.92.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Weber has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.46.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. Research analysts expect that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

