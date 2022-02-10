Wedbush Comments on LendingClub Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LendingClub in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

LC opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.78 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,415 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in LendingClub by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $369,743. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.