Wedbush Weighs in on BankUnited, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

BKU stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.27. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,976,000 after acquiring an additional 237,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BankUnited by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,876 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,653,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after acquiring an additional 116,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BankUnited by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

