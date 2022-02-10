Weis Markets, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WMK opened at $61.60 on Thursday. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 176.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 55,972 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 283.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

