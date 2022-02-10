Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $9.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
