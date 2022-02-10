Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $37,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $59.06 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $242.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

