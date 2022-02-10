Wells Fargo & Company Trims Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Target Price to $40.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BEP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

NYSE BEP opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,876,000 after purchasing an additional 442,080 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 155,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.