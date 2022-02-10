West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.83

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$126.83 and last traded at C$126.53, with a volume of 153375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$124.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$116.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 24th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 1.92%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

