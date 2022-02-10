Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 181,370 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,972,000. Five9 comprises about 0.8% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Five9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,934,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $2,779,000. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $65,649,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $18,530,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Five9 by 122.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 757,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,058,000 after acquiring an additional 417,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.53. 8,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.14.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.