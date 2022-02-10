Westchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,066,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CONX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONX during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,411. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

