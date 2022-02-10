Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $104.92 Million in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,069,736 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,915,000. BHP Group makes up 3.0% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BHP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBL stock remained flat at $$64.18 during trading hours on Thursday. 14,421,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

