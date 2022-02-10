Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $5.02 Million in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 515,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Landcadia Holdings IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,499,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,350,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $19,540,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter worth $12,490,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 19,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,016. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

