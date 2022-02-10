Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.23. Western Union also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

WU traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,208,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,005. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

